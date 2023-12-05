WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,306 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 271,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 724,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,076,000 after purchasing an additional 62,816 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EHC opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

