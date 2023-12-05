WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 22,048 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.