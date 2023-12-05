WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,308 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of RB Global by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,851,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

