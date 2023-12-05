WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $222.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $257.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

