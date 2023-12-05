WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock valued at $389,444,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

