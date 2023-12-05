WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 17,216 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,235,710. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.