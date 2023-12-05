WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 26,638 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,638 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

