WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 42,073 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,073 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

