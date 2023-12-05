WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $2.61 Million Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Griffon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Griffon by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Griffon Trading Up 3.6 %

GFF opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

