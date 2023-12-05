WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of NMI worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,769,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

