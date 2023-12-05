Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.22

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.22 and last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 71326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $7,533,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

