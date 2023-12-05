Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.52. Approximately 707,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,002,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOLF. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $76,258,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $35,662,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

