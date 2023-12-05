Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. 13,869,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,944,182. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

