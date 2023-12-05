Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $45.39 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 2.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.72. 165,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,685. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.