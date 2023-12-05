Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $47.89 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,388,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Danaher by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 8,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 308,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 136,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Down 1.7 %

Danaher stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.39. 877,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

