Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

