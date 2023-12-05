Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,003 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Swmg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. 2,007,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,855. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

