Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

SBUX traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

