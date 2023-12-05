Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,151. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

