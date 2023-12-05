Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $606.33. The stock had a trading volume of 708,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $608.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.