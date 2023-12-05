Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.60. 2,636,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433,062. The company has a market capitalization of $271.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.