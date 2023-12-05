Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $750.36. The stock had a trading volume of 185,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,223. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $663.08 and its 200 day moving average is $683.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

