Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 648.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,378,000 after acquiring an additional 98,206 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,718 shares of company stock worth $32,469,902. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.22 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $273.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average is $226.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

