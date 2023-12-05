World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $119.37, but opened at $115.92. World Acceptance shares last traded at $116.03, with a volume of 1,384 shares.
Specifically, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $738,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
World Acceptance Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $722.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.37.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 4.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
