X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.03

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 449781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 348,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

