Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.13% of Yelp worth $28,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Yelp by 44.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Yelp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth $2,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $271,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,950. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Up 0.2 %

YELP opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

