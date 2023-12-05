Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 176.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after purchasing an additional 188,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.