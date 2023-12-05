Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.