ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Stock Price Up 12.5%

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 642,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average daily volume of 46,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

ZoomerMedia Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

About ZoomerMedia

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, trade shows, and digital platform. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural, multi-faith, and family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, which offers fitness, healthy living, and entertainment programs; JoyTV and Faith TV channels for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

