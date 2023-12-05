ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.17

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 485468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
