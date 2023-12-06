1,228 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Bought by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after buying an additional 778,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $526,923. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

