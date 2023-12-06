12,409 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

