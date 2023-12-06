136 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,536 shares of company stock worth $2,383,259. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $341.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

