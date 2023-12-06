1,691 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

PEN stock opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.38. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total value of $128,165.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,336. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

