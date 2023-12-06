171 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $540.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $564.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.52.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

