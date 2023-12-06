1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 19,005 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,156.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

