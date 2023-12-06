1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG stock opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

