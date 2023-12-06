1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000.

GDV stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

