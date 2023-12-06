1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Relx Stock Performance
RELX opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $38.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on RELX
Relx Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Skechers sprints to a record high, still has room to run
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Grab Starbucks on the dip before coffee futures fall
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Simply Good Foods: Winner in the Ozempic Weight-Loss Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.