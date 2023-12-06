1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
Ryanair Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
