1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after buying an additional 150,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after buying an additional 411,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after acquiring an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

