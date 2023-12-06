1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 5,378.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 90,734 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 21.8% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 5.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE TS opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.