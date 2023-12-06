1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after purchasing an additional 567,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 99.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 765,794 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 28.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.9 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

