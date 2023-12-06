1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

