1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.