1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.92 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

