1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.96 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,705,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.