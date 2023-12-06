1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.31 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,527,000 after buying an additional 1,645,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.