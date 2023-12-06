1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

