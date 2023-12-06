1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMP opened at $352.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.